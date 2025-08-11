Peguis First Nation celebrates Carter Bear’s NHL achievement

Peguis First Nation honoured NHL First Round Draft Pick Carter Bear with a community celebration.

An Interlake First Nation celebrated one of its own on Saturday.

Peguis First Nation hosted a community event honouring Carter Bear, an 18-year-old winger with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League.

Bear was selected 13th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round of the 2025 NHL entry draft.

He was born in Winnipeg, but his family is from the Peguis First Nation.

“Just an immense amount of pride. We haven’t stopped telling people where he’s from, and what our connections are to the community,” said Chief Stan Bird of Peguis First Nation.

“It’s a real positive thing for our youth to see – to be part of history.

“18-year-old Indigenous person being drafted by the Detroit Red Wings. That’s history itself.”

Carter Bear signs Detroit Red Wings jerseys bearing his name during a community celebration in Peguis First Nation.

Chief Bird said he initially didn’t expect Bear to have the time to sign individual autographs and take pictures, but Bear made it happen on Saturday.

“We’re very pleased that he’ll take a few hours of his time, just to drive to Peguis, to meet with the people of Peguis.

“There’s a lot of pride here, and for him to come back and to interact with the people, I think it’s a really positive, uplifting experience for all of us.”

To mark Bear’s selection by the Red Wings, organizers served free hot wings at the event.