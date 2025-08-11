National Capital Commission and Ottawa Senators sign agreement on purchase of land at LeBreton Flats

The National Capital Commission (NCC) has announced it has signed an agreement with the Ottawa Senators for the purchase and sale of approximately 11 acres of land at LeBreton Flats.

The NCC says the agreement with Capital Sports Development Inc. is a key step in bringing a major events centre and arena district, including mixed-use development, to the area.

“With the agreement of purchase and sale finalized, both parties can proceed with next steps in the project,” the NCC and the Senators said Monday in a joint statement. “These include zoning, design and approvals, as well as decontamination of the land parcels to prepare for construction.”

Distance to LeBreton Flats from Parliament Hill The new arena at LeBreton Flats would be situated much closer to downtown Ottawa. Canadian Tire Centre is 27.1 km from Parliament Hill whereas LeBreton Flats is only 2.1 km away.

The Senators and the NCC initially reached a memorandum of understanding in June 2022 to develop a new event centre along Albert Street, between Preston Street and City Centre Avenue. Michael Andlauer and his group purchased the Senators in September 2023, and the NCC extended the memorandum of understanding to September 2024 to allow for negotiations with the new ownership group.

The NCC and the group representing the Ottawa Senators announced an agreement in principle last September regarding the sale of land at LeBreton Flats, with the ultimate goal of bringing an NHL arena to the site, along with other development. The two sides have been in negotiations for nearly a year.

“The promise of a major events centre will provide a lively and convenient attraction for residents and visitors, inject new energy and excitement into the core of the Nation’s Capital and further catalyze the development of LeBreton Flats,” said NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum in a news release. “This agreement builds on the two previous real estate transactions completed by the NCC since 2022 on the Building LeBreton project that will see over 2000 new housing units along with new retail and commercial spaces built on the site.”

Senators rink A rendering of what a new Ottawa Senators arena on LeBreton Flats could look like. (Capital Sports Development Inc.)

No details about the agreement have been disclosed.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement of purchase and sale with the NCC to take the next step in this process,” said Ottawa Senators President and CEO Cyril Leeder in a news release. “There are still many more hurdles to clear and we look forward to working with the NCC and other stakeholders to achieve our shared vision of creating an event centre at LeBreton Flats that can be enjoyed by our Ottawa-Gatineau community.”

Leeder said earlier this year that fans could start to see progress at LeBreton Flats over the next few years, but could still be several years before the Senators drop the puck for the first game at a new arena.