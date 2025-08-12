After winning National Bank Open, Canada’s Mboko says resilience is in her DNA

18-year-old Victoria Mboko won the National Bank Open, defeating Japan’s Naomi Osaka in Montreal. TSN’s Mark Masters has highlights.

With humility and grace, Canada’s freshly minted 18-year-old tennis champion is still riding a wave of emotions, days after winning her home country’s preeminent tennis tournament.

“I’d say it’s hitting me a little harder now than I’d say it was right after the match,” admitted Victoria Mboko.

Determination and talent beyond her years has catapulted Toronto’s Mboko into Canada’s constellation of sports stars.

Speaking one-on-one with CTV National News, Mboko shared that on the morning of the National Bank Open final in Montreal, she found herself in the hospital, unsure if she’d even be able to take on former world No. 1, Naomi Osaka.

“I woke up the morning of the finals with a really swollen wrist, it was really puffy, really painful,” said Mboko. “It hurt to even brush my teeth, comb my hair. So we rushed to the hospital and did an MRI and X-ray.”

With a heavily bandaged wrist, she battled through the pain and into tennis lore.

Mboko’s life story is one of resilience and sacrifice, those very characteristics are embedded into her DNA.

Before she was born, her mother and father fled war and unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo. In 2006, Mboko was born in Charlotte, N.C., then shortly thereafter, the family moved to Burlington, Ont.

“They made so many sacrifices to come to a new country, learning new languages, to rebuild a new life for me and my siblings,” said Mboko.

Her parents worked overtime so Mboko and each of her four older siblings could receive extra tennis lessons. She believed her family’s perseverance found its way into her game when the pressure is at its highest.

Victoria Mboko Victoria Mboko (left) chats with CTV's Adrian Ghobrial after winning the 2025 National Bank Open. (CTV)

“I think growing up, I was always aware of (my family’s journey),” she said. “I think I made more of an effort to try and better myself to make (their sacrifice) worth it.”

Mboko started the 2025 season ranked No. 333 in the world. She’s now ranked No. 24 in women’s singles with a 53-9 record, so far this year.

Still just a teenager, Mboko will turn 19 on Aug. 29. When asked how it feels to now be an inspiration for the next generation of tennis players in Canada and around the world, Mboko flashed a smile.

“It’s crazy to think about, I feel like it was not so long ago that I was the one looking up to so many girls (on tour),” she said. “I still do, but it makes me happy if I’m able to inspire young girls in this sport.”

When asked how she plans to stay grounded while continuing to rise up the tennis ranks, Mboko said it’s all about family.

‘Having people who know who you are, it’s very important at tournaments,” she said. “Even in life as I advance in my career, to have great people around me that can make me feel like me and can make me feel comfortable as well.”

Surefooted in the spotlight, the teenage champion will shift her youthful gaze to the upcoming U.S. Open, where she’ll be playing for the very first time – now with aspirations of winning her first grand slam tournament now on the horizon.