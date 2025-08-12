Legends from 1976 Canada Cup team to reunite at Serge Savard invitational

Team Canada's Darryl Sittler puts the puck past Czechoslovakian goalie Vladimir Dzurilla to score and win the Canada Cup in overtime in Montreal, on Sept. 15, 1976. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody

TERREBONNE — The 1976 Canadian men’s hockey team is reuniting almost 50 years after winning the inaugural Canada Cup.

Bobby Orr, Darryl Sittler, Bobby Clarke and head coach Scotty Bowman are among the 16 team members expected to gather this morning at Le Mirage Golf Club for the Invitation Serge Savard.

Sittler scored the overtime winner that sealed Canada’s 5-4 victory over Czechoslovakia in the second game of the best-of-three final on Sept. 15, 1976, at the Montreal Forum.

Orr was named the tournament’s MVP after tallying two goals and seven assists in seven games. The legendary defenceman, and two-time Stanley Cup champion, later called the Canada Cup title the highlight of his career because it was the only time he wore the red and white Maple Leaf in an international tournament.

The 1976 Canada Cup was the first of five such events, and a precursor for best-on-best play at the world championships and Olympics. The Soviet Union, Sweden, the United States and Finland also competed in the inaugural tournament, with games held in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Quebec City and Philadelphia.

Several former members of the Montreal Canadiens will also take part in today’s invitational, organized to raise funds for student-athletes at the University of Sherbrooke.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.