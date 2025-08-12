Shapiro declines comment on contract talks but says he wants to remain with Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro participates in a press conference at Rogers Centre on Monday, April 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is declining comment on contract extension talks but says he wants to remain with the club and that team ownership has been “reciprocal in that desire.”

The 58-year-old Shapiro, who also serves as chief executive officer, is in the final year of his contract.

Shapiro held a media availability today at Rogers Centre before the Blue Jays opened a six-game homestand with a night game against the Chicago Cubs.

Shapiro says he has a distinct appreciation for the city of Toronto and the opportunity to lead a team that represents the entire country.

He joined the club in 2015 and signed a five-year extension in January 2021.

The Blue Jays start the day with the best record in the American League at 69-50.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press