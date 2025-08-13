Blue Jays slugger Springer cleared after suffering concussion, will rehab with Triple-A Bisons

Toronto Blue Jays slugger George Springer scores against the Tigers during the sixth inning of a Major League Baseball game on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

TORONTO — Blue Jays slugger George Springer has been cleared to return to game action after suffering a concussion over two weeks ago, Toronto manager John Schneider said Wednesday.

The 35-year-old outfielder/designated hitter hasn’t played since July 28 when he was hit in the helmet by a fastball thrown by Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kade Strowd.

Springer, who was on hand for batting practice before Toronto’s game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night, was expected to play for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Thursday.

“Play DH tomorrow and then see if he needs a game in the outfield to see how he feels,” Schneider said in his pre-game availability. “But he’ll be doing that tomorrow.”

Springer has been one of the top offensive performers this season for the Blue Jays (70-50), who had a 4 1/2-game lead on the Boston Red Sox in the American League East standings entering play Wednesday.

Over 101 games, Springer has a .291 average, 18 homers, 57 RBIs and an on-base and slugging percentage of .889.

Strowd’s 96-m.p.h. pitch appeared to hit Springer’s shoulder before making contact with his helmet near the ear flap. After laying prone for a moment or two, Springer got up slowly and left the field with some assistance.

He was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list on July 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press