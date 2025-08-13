ADVERTISEMENT

Canada’s Dabrowski, New Zealand’s Routliffe advance at Cincinnati Open

By The Canadian Press

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, right, reacts with partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand during their women's doubles semifinal against Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

CINCINNATI — Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe are off to the third round in women’s doubles at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament.

The second-seeded duo defeated Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjiadi and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos 3-6, 7-6 (2), 10-7 on Tuesday to advance.

Dabrowski and Routliffe won 67 per cent of their first-serve points and broke on three of their 11 opportunities in the match.

Sutjiadi and Olmos won just 50 per cent of their first-serve points but converted on four of their five break-point chances.

Dabrowski is one of two Canadians remaining at the event, with Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime being the other in the men’s singles bracket.

Auger-Aliassime faces France’s Benjamin Bonzi in the fourth round on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.