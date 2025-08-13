Four-part series to document Hamilton Tiger-Cats 2025 CFL season

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Caretaker Bob Young speaks beside the Grey Cup at Bayfront Park during the CFL's Grey Cup week in Hamilton, Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will play the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 108th Grey Cup on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

It’s been an eventful start for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Stephen Brunt couldn’t be happier.

The veteran journalist is producing and narrating a four-part series on Hamilton’s ’25 campaign. The first episode of “Made in the Hammer: Inside the 2025 Tiger-Cats” details the club’s opening four regular-season games and is scheduled to be aired Wednesday night for season-ticket holders.

It will be available to the public starting Thursday across the Ticats’ digital platforms.

“I was excited to get to work for the team and let my colours show on this one,” said Brunt, a 66-year-old Hamilton native. “Right off the hop this season has turned into something, the storylines are crazy.”

Hamilton opened the season with back-to-back losses before reeling off six consecutive victories and moving atop the East Division. That streak ended Thursday night with a 41-38 overtime loss to the B.C. Lions.

The Tiger-Cats (6-3) visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (7-1) on Saturday.

Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has picked up where he left off in 2024 when he was the CFL leader in passing yards (5,451) and touchdowns (32). The 35-year-old Texan is leading the league in both categories so far (2,856 yards, 21 touchdowns).

Equally impressive has been Kenny Lawler’s impact with the Ticats. A free-agent signing this off-season, the six-foot-one, 180-pound Lawler leads the CFL in receiving TDs (eight) and is second in receiving yards (783).

Lawler was stellar to open the season, registering 24 catches for 483 yards and five TDs over Hamilton’s first four games. He had six receptions for 207 yards and three TDs in a 51-38 victory over Toronto on July 4.

The first episode also includes Hamilton’s decision to move Canadian linebacker Devin Veresuk — the second player taken in the ’25 CFL draft — into the starting lineup after two games as well as GM Ted Goveia’s announcement in June of his cancer diagnosis.

“There’s a scene in the first episode after that first win (35-17 versus Montreal on June 27) where in the dressing room (Ticats head coach) Scott Milanovich presents the game ball to Ted and it’s heartbreaking,” Brunt said. “And Ted won’t take it, he hands it off to Veresuk.

“That’s stuff we never got to see when we were working in the press box.”

The Ticats are giving Brunt and his crew plenty of access to tell the story of their pursuit of a first Grey Cup title since 1999.

The second episode will cover Hamilton’s season up to its annual Labour Day showdown with Toronto on Sept. 1. The third instalment deals exclusively with Labour Day before the final one covers off the remainder of the ’25 campaign.

The series will also provide insight on the franchise’s importance within Hamilton, something Brunt says Mitchell — who’s in his third season with the Ticats — understands completely.

“When he talks about Hamilton and the fans, he really does get it about why it’s different and that’s impressive,” Brunt said. “I know it’s not like it used to be but other than Saskatchewan, where else is there in the league where the identity is so tied into the football team?

“The thing my dear departed mom cared about was the Ticats. It was all about who you were and where you lived and you hated the Argos, you really hated them. There’s still some of that out there, especially down by (Hamilton Stadium), that’s still a real thing.”

The Tiger-Cats championship drought is the CFL’s longest. It came close to ending in 2014 when Brandon Banks returned a punt 90 yards for the go-ahead touchdown late versus Calgary but it was called back due to an illegal block.

That helped the Stampeders — with Mitchell at quarterback — win 20-16. Hamilton lost the ’21 Grey Cup 33-25 in overtime to Winnipeg at then Tim Hortons Field.

“I think there’s a great story being written, it kind of feels like there’s something happening here,” Brunt said. “I’d be interested to see how the city would react now if they won because 1999 was a long time ago.

“I remember watching the ’86 Grey Cup (39-16 win over Edmonton) at my parents’ house and after you could hear the city when they won. In ’99 after I covered the game, I went to the parade to see Ronnie (head coach Ron Lancaster) and that team. I remember (Grey Cup wins in) 1967 and ’72, there were others when I was younger but those are the ones I remember but I kind of wonder what it would be like now?”

Brunt said a Grey Cup win would be fitting for Hamilton owner Bob Young. He purchased the franchise in 2003 in honour of his late brother, Michael, who was a diehard fan.

“He 100 per cent deserves it,” Brunt said. “I hope people appreciate him … there’s no team if it not for Bob Young.

“He’s put his money where his mouth is and has kept doing it and kept trying. I hope there’s a parade and I hope he’s right in front of it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press