Toronto FC trades Longstaff to CF Montreal for Vilsaint, allocation money

Toronto FC has traded midfielder Matty Longstaff to CF Montreal in exchange for striker Jules-Anthony Vilsaint and up to US$275,000 in general allocation money.

Montreal will pay Toronto $225,000 in GAM this year and could send an additional $50,000 next year, depending on Longstaff’s roster status in 2026.

The deal was announced by both clubs on Wednesday.

Longstaff, a 25-year-old from England, produced two goals and three assists in 49 MLS appearances for TFC, including one assist in 17 outings this year.

The five-foot-seven Longstaff arrived in Toronto after four seasons with Newcastle United, where he made only 20 appearances — 14 in the Premier League. He went out on loan three times and was released by the Magpies after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2022 while playing for Colchester United.

“Firstly, we would like to thank Jules-Anthony for his services to the Club over the past three seasons in Montreal. We wish him the best for the continuation of his career,” said CF Montreal executive Luca Saputo in a statement. “We are delighted to announce the signing of Matty Longstaff. His midfield profile will add depth to our team. He is a player who already has a wealth of experience. We are confident that Matty will help us reach a higher level.”

Vilsaint, from Montreal, scored three goals and four assists in 39 appearances and 15 starts after joining his hometown club from Belgian side Royal Antwerp FC in 2023.

The 22-year-old, six-foot-three forward has often struggled to stay healthy and maintain a consistent run of form. He only made nine appearances and one start in Montreal this season.

“We are happy to welcome Jules-Anthony to Toronto and the Toronto FC family,” said Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez. “He is a young and promising striker who will add depth to our roster, and we look forward to working with Jules.

“Matty arrived in Toronto in hopes of re-establishing himself in first-team football after a lengthy injury. We are grateful to Matty for his relentless effort whenever selected on the pitch and his top professionalism at our club during his time. We wish him the best in his next endeavour and look forward to crossing paths again soon.”

Montreal (4-15-7) currently sits 14th in the MLS Eastern Conference, tied with last-place D.C. United at 19 points.

TFC (5-13-7) ranks 12th with 22 points — 14 behind the playoff cutline — in one fewer game played.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.