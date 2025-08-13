Widows of Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau appear on ‘Good Morning America’

Nearly one year after Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were killed by a suspected drunk driver, their widows are speaking out. Hannah Lepine reports.

Nearly one year after Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were killed by a suspected drunk driver, the brothers’ widows are speaking out.

An extended interview with Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau aired on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday, on what would have been Johnny Gaudreau’s 32nd birthday.

“Half of me, the best part of me, died that day too,” said Meredith Gaudreau to ABC’s Will Reeve. “I’m just trying to be double now for my kids, even though I’m half of who I was.”

The Gaudreau brothers died last August while bicycling in New Jersey after being struck by an alleged drunk driver.

It happened just hours before they were to serve as groomsmen in their sister’s wedding.

Sean Higgins, 44, has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault, vehicular homicide, evidence tampering and leaving the scene of an accident.

Johnny Gaudreau, better known as “Johnny Hockey,” played 10 full seasons in the NHL and was set to start his third with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He played his first eight seasons with the Calgary Flames.

On Wednesday morning, the Columbus Blue Jackets shared a post on X marking the late player’s birthday.

Today, we celebrate and honor the life and legacy of Johnny Gaudreau on what would have been his 32nd birthday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ex4NgKvJLA — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 13, 2025

Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau used the interview with Good Morning America to publicly launch the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

The foundation not only helps honour the memory of Johnny and Matthew, but gives back to the hockey community.