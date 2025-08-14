Calgarian Wes Martin gets a chance to try again, shooting 62 to qualify for Rogers Charity Classic

Calgary's Wes Martin qualified for the Rogers Charity Classic by shooting 62 Tuesday to win the qualifier.

Some of the best golfers in the world will be teeing it up for real Friday at the Rogers Charity Classic, but one of the competing golfers has a few more local ties than all the others combined.

Wes Martin is the lone Calgarian in the field this year.

He got into the Charity Classic at the very last minute, winning the qualifier at the Highwood Golf Club in High River on Tuesday.

Martin shot a sizzling nine under 62 to qualify for the tournament that’s being held in his hometown.

Martin said he has dreamed of one day playing in the event since it first started.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I played this golf game my whole life and took a big swing at it years ago, and now that I’m 50, I’m the young guy (on the Champions Tour) -- and we’re lucky to have this tournament here (in Calgary).

“It just gives me that chance to try again,” he said.

“I’m just going to try and enjoy this. It’s hard, I’m nervous right? So it is what it is and I’ll just enjoy the few days off work.”

Martin will tee it up at 12:31 p.m. on the 10th hole Friday. He’s paired with David Brandson and Felipe Aguilar.

With files from CTV’s Glenn Campbell