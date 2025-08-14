Calgary bantamweight Jake (The One) Peacock returns to action in November in Tokyo

Canadian bantamweight Jake (The One) Peacock, is shown in this handout photo, in his Muay Thai bout against Japan's Shinji Suzuki at "One 171: Qatar" in the One Championship promotion, on Feb. 20, 2025. Peacock was born without a right hand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - One Championship (Mandatory Credit)

Canadian bantamweight Jake (The One) Peacock will take on Thailand’s Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin, better known as Suakim, in One Championship Muay Thai action on Nov. 16 at One 173 in Tokyo.

Suakim, who turns 30 on Friday, has a record of 154-59-0 and has won five straight since opening his One Championship career by losing two of his first three fights in the promotion.

Peacock was born without a right hand after the amniotic band was wrapped around his arm in the early stages of development, which stopped it from growing.

The 32-year-old from Calgary only wears one glove but uses his right arm to deliver elbows and other strikes. So far, One Championship opponents have been unable to figure him out.

He has won both of his fights in the promotion to date, defeating a pair of Japanese fighters. He won a decision over Kohei Shinjo in April 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, and stopped Shinji Suzuki by third-round TKO last time out in February in Lusail, Qatar.

One’s Muay Thai bouts feature three three-minute rounds (five rounds for a title bout) with fighters wearing four-ounce mixed martial arts gloves. Knockouts can be scored via punch, kick, knee, elbow or legal throw.

The main event at Ariake Arena feature’s Thailand’s Superbon against Japan’s Masaaki Noiri in a featherweight kick-boxing world title unification match. Superbon currently holds the title while Noiri is the interim champion.

After winning and losing the featherweight crown, Superbon won the interim title by defeating Armenian-Belgian Marat Grigorian in April 2024 and was elevated to undisputed champion in January due to Azerbaijani-Belarusian title-holder Chingiz (Chinga) Allazov’s inactivity.

Noiri defeated Thailand’s Tawanchai PK Saenchai in March to claim the interim title.

Peacock earned his spot with the Asian-based combat sports promoter by winning the Road to One tournament to secure a US$100,000, six-fight contract.

Married with two kids, Peacock is also the founder and head coach at Calgary’s Dunamis Gym which he owns with his wife

His father, Gavin Peacock, played soccer for 18 years, scoring more than 135 goals for England’s Queens Park Rangers, Chelsea and Newcastle United among other clubs. He turned to ministry after his playing career, moving to Canada.

Born and raised in London, England, Jake was enrolled in martial arts at the age of seven to learn discipline and self-defence. After moving to Canada at 14, Peacock transitioned to full contact Kyokushin Karate, eventually moving to Muay Thai and kick-boxing.

