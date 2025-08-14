OLG says live horse race bets now available ahead of King’s Plate

Mighty Heart with jockey Daisuke Fukumoto rides to victory during the running of the 161st Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on Saturday, September 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Sports bettors will have a second option Saturday for the $1-million King’s Plate.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation players can now bet on live horse races across Ontario. Proline will be accepting bets for the Plate, which goes Saturday at Woodbine Racetrack.

Bettors can access Woodbine Entertainment Group’s horse racing wagering product through OLG.ca and the OLG app.

OLG becomes the first Canadian provincial lottery and gaming agency to provide access to a horse racing wagering product to its digital players.

Through WEG’s product -- which is powered by HPIbet -- players on OLG.ca and the OLG app can bet on live races around the world and at Ontario tracks.

Proline joins bet365 as the only operators in Ontario’s regulated sports-betting market to include horse racing in its products.

Racing wagers through both Proline and bet365 will go through Woodbine’s tote system and remain exclusively parimutuel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.