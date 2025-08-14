Toronto FC gets US$175,000 in general allocation money from Inter Miami

TORONTO — Toronto FC and Inter Miami traded for roster resources on Thursday.
TFC got US$175,000 in general allocation money for this year in the deal.
In return, Inter Miami received an international roster spot for this season.
It’s the latest in a series of similar deals Toronto FC has made to stockpile GAM.
The most recent came on Wednesday when Toronto sent midfielder Matty Longstaff to CF Montreal for forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint and $225,000 in 2025 GAM.
TFC will also get a conditional $50,000 in 2026 GAM from that deal, depending on Longstaff’s roster status next year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.