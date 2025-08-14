Toronto FC gets US$175,000 in general allocation money from Inter Miami

Toronto FC midfielder Matty Longstaff, right, kicks the ball past Nashville SC midfielder Gastón Brugman, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

TORONTO — Toronto FC and Inter Miami traded for roster resources on Thursday.

TFC got US$175,000 in general allocation money for this year in the deal.

In return, Inter Miami received an international roster spot for this season.

It’s the latest in a series of similar deals Toronto FC has made to stockpile GAM.

The most recent came on Wednesday when Toronto sent midfielder Matty Longstaff to CF Montreal for forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint and $225,000 in 2025 GAM.

TFC will also get a conditional $50,000 in 2026 GAM from that deal, depending on Longstaff’s roster status next year.

