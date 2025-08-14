Young midfielder Malik Henry makes his mark in return to Toronto FC

Toronto FC midfielder Malik Henry (78) sprints for the ball as he trains with Toronto FC in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

TORONTO — While just turned 23, midfielder Malik Henry has paid his dues with Toronto FC.

Attending the Toronto academy as a teenager, Henry used to carpool daily with winger Theo Corbeanu from their homes in Hamilton.

“It was definitely a long drive sometimes, but there were a lot of good memories from those times,” Henry recalled.

After attending university in the U.S. and being drafted by CF Montreal, he returned to TFC earlier this year. He joined TFC 2 in March and was rewarded with a first-team contract last Saturday.

“A complete full-circle moment for me,” Henry said with a smile.

Henry, who had seen 23 minutes of action in two prior appearances with the first team as a TFC 2 player this season, wasted little time making his mark. After replacing Corbeanu in the 76th minute Saturday at the Philadelphia Union, he delivered the cross that Deandre Kerr headed home for a 1-1 draw.

“I was more excited, I’d say, than nervous,” Henry said of his debut as a member of the first team. “I was giving myself positive self-talk. I was just buzzing once I heard my name get called (during the game).”

Toronto (5-13-7) hosts the Columbus Crew (12-5-8) on Saturday. With nine games remaining, four of which are at home, 12th-place Toronto is 14 points below the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.

Columbus, which stands fifth in the East, went unbeaten in recent Leagues Cup play (2-0-1) but missed out on the quarterfinals on goal difference.

Toronto coach Robin Fraser was not surprised by Henry’s impact off the bench against Philadelphia.

“This is something we’ve seen Malik do kind of all year for the second team,” he said after the game. “Real credit to the second team, the second-team staff, how they’ve put him into this position. They’ve really groomed him to take care of the ball and provide service out of really good situations.”

“I’m just glad he that when he got the opportunity, he had the composure to do it here,” he added. “He put a great ball in.”

Henry originally joined the Toronto youth ranks after catching the eye of academy head Anthony Capotosto while trying out for Ontario at the TFC training ground.

Henry eventually left the Toronto academy to play soccer at the University of North Carolina before transferring to the University of Akron, where he made the All-Big East second team as a senior.

He appeared in just three games for the Tar Heels in the pandemic-interrupted 2020 season but found a home in Akron,

“And then from there it just clicked for me,” said Henry. “The coaches all took me in, and the players all welcomed me a lot, and then they just allowed me to be me on the football field. And especially off the field I feel like I grew the most.”

At Akron, he played both wingback and winger, starting 68 of 71 appearances in four seasons with two goals and 21 assists.

These days, he’s happy to play anywhere on the wing, from back to front.

Henry was drafted in the second round (39th overall) by Montreal in December 2023. He wasn’t expecting it at the time, given he didn’t even know he was eligible, and was surprised to see himself included in mock drafts.

Henry returned to Akron for one final season, finishing his degree before attending camp with Montreal in January 2025. He spent time in camp with the team in Orlando before being told it did not have roster space for its draft choices.

But when one door closes, another opens.

“Then TFC came calling soon after that. Within a week or two, I was training with TFC 2,” he said.

He put his head down and worked his way up the ranks.

“I never lost belief in myself,” he said. “I just kept pushing. Self-belief can take you a long way, I think.”

Other academy mates now with the Toronto first team include Kobe Franklin, Kosi Thompson, Adisa De Rosario, Markus Cimermancic, Lazar Stefanovic and Kerr.

“It’s nice to be back around them,” said Henry.

He now lives close to the training ground, so he no longer has to commute from Hamilton. He usually heads home after games, however, to visit with his family.

Internationally, Henry has represented Canada at the U-15 level, making three appearances and scoring a goal at the 2017 CONCACAF U-15 Championship.

Away from the pitch, Henry relaxes in front of a video game console — often playing with Columbus forward Jacen Russell-Rowe, a former TFC academy teammate.

He also likes to create beats and produce music, working with local artists (ProdbyLeak is his YouTube channel).

“It’s kind of like assisting in soccer,” he explained. “I build a little foundation for them to express themselves.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug.14, 2025

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press