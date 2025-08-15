Weir looking forward to playing in Canada again at Rogers Charity Classic in Calgary

Playing golf in Canada never gets old for Mike Weir.

The Canadian Golf Hall of Famer will tee it up once again in Calgary in the Rogers Charity Classic at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club. It’s the fifth straight year that the 55-year-old golfer from Brights Grove, Ont., will play in front of enthusiastic fans from his home country at the three-day PGA Tour Champions event, which runs from Friday to Sunday.

“We only get (to play in Canada) once a year on this tour, so it’s great,” Weir said. “I’m looking forward to great fan support on the weekend and I like this course, so hopefully I can get myself in the mix on Sunday.”

Weir first played in the annual event back in 2021 when the tournament was known as the Shaw Charity Classic.

“The great thing about playing at home is the fan support,” he said. “Here and the (PGA Tour’s) Canadian Open are the two chances I get to play in front of the fans, so it’s great.”

After finishing ninth in 2021, he followed up with a couple of disappointing showings when he placed 46th and 47th respectively.

Last year, Weir carded respectable rounds of 68, 67 and 67 on the Par 70, 7,086-yard layout, which left him a tie for 20th overall.

“I feel pretty comfortable around here now,” said Weir, who has one victory on the senior circuit — the 2021 Insperity Invitation — in addition to eight PGA Tour titles, including the only major title by a Canadian at the 2003 Masters. “It’s just a matter of scoring, executing your shots and scoring and for me lately, just getting a little bit better with the flat stick … so hopefully I will be on form.”

International challengers

To accomplish his goal of winning on home soil, Weir will have to fend off challenges from the likes of Spain’s Miguel Angel Jiminez, New Zealand’s Steve Alker and Ireland’s Padraig Harrington, who are ranked first, third and fourth respectively on the senior tour’s Charles Schwab Cup money list.

“The competition is great out here,” Weir said. “You have to start fast and get going early, because it’s tough to catch up. If you have an even-par round or something, it’s pretty hard to make that up, so you have to get out of the gates and get going.”

Padraig Harrington Padraig Harrington

Alker agreed with his Canadian counterpart’s assessment.

“Here you’ve got to get out of the gates pretty quick,” said Alker, who had rounds of 65 and 63 last year to get into contention before falling back to a sixth place showing after shooting 70 on the final day. “I played well. It was nice. I like the golf course. It’s all out in front of you. You’ve got to drive it well and do everything well. I’m looking forward to the week.”

After shooting 68 in his first round one year ago, Ken Tanigawa tied the course record with a 9-under 61 on the second day before finishing with a 64 to beat Richard Green by two strokes.

“It would be a tremendous challenge, but I’m certainly looking forward to it,” said Tanigawa of the prospect of becoming just the second repeat winner — after Scott McCarron in 2017 and 2018 — in the 12-year history of the event. “Any time you come to a place that you’ve had good finishes, it’s always good vibes and it’s always positive.”

Ken Tanigawa Ken Tanigawa

Previous winners

Joining Tanigawa and McCarron as previous champions competing in Calgary are Ken Duke (2023), Jerry Kelly (2022); Doug Barron (2021) and Jeff Maggert (2015).

The field also includes two World Golf Hall of Famers in Harrington and Vijay Singh as well as a pair of Canadian Golf Hall of Famers in Weir and Stephen Ames, who finished in a tie for 10th last year in his former hometown.

Vijay Singh

While Gordon Burns of Holland Landing, Ont., received a sponsor’s exemption to make his second straight appearance in Rogers Charity Classic, Calgary’s Wes Martin became the fourth Canadian to secure his spot in the tournament by shooting a sizzling 9-under 62 on Tuesday at the final tournament qualifier at Highwood Golf and Country Club in High River, Alta.

“It was unexpected, but I’ve been playing pretty good lately,” said Martin, who missed out on qualifying for his hometown tournament the past two years. “I can’t even explain it. It’s one of my best rounds ever … on the day you actually need it.”

Martin previously played on the Canadian Tour for 12 years alongside the likes of Duke and Alker.

“They’re all great players, great people,” he said. “I don’t consider myself like them. I feel like I’m on a different level, but it’s golf. I mean, anything can happen at any time and it sure did (on Tuesday), so I’m just going to try to enjoy this.”

One day before his 50th birthday, Tommy “Two Gloves” Gainey shot 65 at Highwood Golf on Tuesday to tie with Sweden’s Michael Jonzon for second behind Martin.

By virtue of their clutch performances, the trio will round out the 78-man field that will battle for the US$2.5-million purse.

--Laurence Heinen

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.