Apprentice jockey Pietro Moran guides Mansetti to win $1-million King’s Plate race

Jockey Pietro Moran celebrates aboard Mansetti after winning the King's Plate horse race, in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Apprentice jockey Pietro Moran rode Mansetti to a wire-to-wire win in the $1-million King’s Plate on Saturday.

Moran, 20, earned trainer Kevin Attard his third Plate victory as Mansetti, an 18-1 pick, covered the 1 1/4-mile race in two minutes 3.38 seconds.

Tom’s Magic was second, 2 1/2 lengths back, while Notorious Gangster finished third in the 13-horse field.

Moran earned the Plate victory in just his second start in the race. His father, David, also rode in the race aboard William T.

The second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown is the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes, which goes Sept. 9 at Fort Erie Racetrack.

Earlier, She Feels Pretty took the lead on the final turn then held off a hard-charging Diamond Rain to win the $750,000 E.P. Taylor turf event by a head.

That earned She Feels Pretty an an automatic berth into the US$2-million Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf event Nov. 1 at Del Mar.

She Feels Pretty, the 2/5 favourite ridden by John Velazquez, won the 1 1/4-mile race in 2:00.80.

Ready for Shirl came on late to finish third ahead of Valencia.

The E.P. Taylor was held Saturday rather than its usual September slot because upgrades to the E.P. Taylor Turf Course will begin shortly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2025.