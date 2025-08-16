Goalie Gavin Betts perfect as Canada earns bronze at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Canadian team captain Berkly Catton scored twice in a 5-0 blanking of Switzerland at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Wednesday. A Hockey Canada logo is shown on the jersey of a player with Canada’s National Junior Team during a training camp practice in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

BRNO — Gavin Betts had a 22-save shutout as Canada earned bronze at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with a 3-0 win over Finland on Saturday.

Cooper Williams, Ethan Belchetz and Daxon Rudolph supplied the offence as Canada won its 30th medal at the under-18 men’s hockey tournament.

Canada has won 25 golds, three silvers, and two bronzes since the international event was first held in 1991.

William Gammals stopped 27 shots in net for Finland.

The United States played Sweden for gold later Saturday.

The 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup will be in Edmonton.

The Canadian Press