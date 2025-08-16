Myles Straw’s multi-home game stirs Blue Jays to 14-2 rout of Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays' Myles Straw (3) celebrates his home run with teammates Ernie Clement (22) and Daulton Varsho (5) during the second inning against the Texas Rangers in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

TORONTO — Myles Straw followed an early three-run homer with a two-run shot for his first career multihomer game as the Toronto Blue Jays throttled the Texas Rangers 14-2 on Saturday.

Straw ignited a six-run second inning with his three-run homer to left field and smashed his two-run blast to the same area in the third as the Blue Jays (73-51) won their third straight before 42,686 at Rogers Centre.

Straw added to his five RBI outing with two more singles to lead Toronto’s 18-hit attack with a 4 for 5 day.

Bo Bichette delivered a bases-loaded two-run double in the second, in which Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was thrown out at home trying to score from first base.

Daulton Varsho piled on with a two-run homer as part of a three-run fifth. He reached base four times with three hits and a walk.

With position player Rowdy Tellez on to pitch in the seventh inning, Davis Schneider also picked up a third hit with a three-run homer to left field.

Eric Lauer (8-2) left after walking the leadoff hitter in the sixth. His pitch count reached a season-high 102. He yielded a third-inning run on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Texas lefty Patrick Corbin (6-9) departed after 2 1/3 innings, having given up seven runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Takeaways

Rangers: The Rangers (61-63) have lost four in a row.

Blue Jays: George Springer returned to the lineup after missing 15 games with a concussion. Batting leadoff in the designated hitter spot, he went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts, an infield hit and was hit by Tellez.

Key Moment

After committing a first-inning error on a fly ball, Schneider made a diving catch in left field in the fifth to take a possible run-scoring hit away from Jake Burger and end the inning.

Key Stat

Bichette’s two-run second-inning hit to the right-field gap was his 36th double to move him two behind AL leader Bobby Witt of the Kansas City Royals.

Up Next

Jose Berrios (9-4) will face Texas ace Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) in the series finale on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2025.

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press