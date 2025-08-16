Springer returns from Blue Jays injured list, will be available against Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, is doused with water by Myles Straw at the end of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

TORONTO — George Springer is back.

The veteran player was reinstated from the seven-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday morning.

Springer will lead off Toronto’s batting order against the Texas Rangers in this afternoon’s matinee at Rogers Centre.

The 35-year-old outfielder/designated hitter hasn’t played since July 28 after he was concussed by a fastball thrown by Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kade Strowd.

Springer homered in the second of his three at-bats in his rehab start for triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

Outfielder Joey Loperfido was optioned to the minor-league Bisons in a corresponding move.

Springer was in the midst of a resurgent season when he was concussed.

He’s hitting .291 with 18 home runs, 57 runs batter in and 12 stolen bases so far this season, with a .383 on-base percentage and a .506 slugging percentage.

The 26-year-old Loperfido has been excellent for Toronto this season when called up from Buffalo. He’s hitting .358 with three home runs, 10 runs batted in, and a stolen base in 30 games. He has a .409 on-base percentage and a .506 slugging percentage in the major leagues this year.

