Ambassador: ‘I want that Super Bowl in Britain’

The British ambassador to the United States wants the NFL to stage a Super Bowl in Great Britain.

“I’ve made a big pitch for the first Super Bowl outside the U.S. to take place in Britain,” Peter Mandelson told the Chicago Council on Global Affairs on Thursday, according to The Times, the oldest national daily newspaper in the U.K.

“I want that Super Bowl in Britain. I don’t care when it takes place, but I want it announced while I’m ambassador,” he added. “We love it, we love it.”

The NFL has been playing regular-season games in England since 2007, but the jump to hosting a Super Bowl is as big as the Atlantic Ocean.

In addition to the growing popularity of the league across Europe, Mandelson’s interest likely includes a financial component. Net profits for host cities range anywhere from US$150 million to $1 billion, depending on the source.

Super Bowl LX is scheduled for Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2026, followed by Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., in 2027 and Super Bowl LXII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in 2028.

This season’s international NFL slate includes games in Sao Paulo, Brazil; Madrid, Spain; Dublin, Ireland; Berlin, Germany; and three in London.