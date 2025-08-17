ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary’s Abigail Strate wins bronze at ski jumping Summer Grand Prix in Poland

By The Canadian Press

Abigail Strate of Canada competes at the Women Normal Hill HS102 Individual Ski Jumping event at the Nordic World Ski Championships, in Trondheim, Norway, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Canadian ski jumper Abigail Strate won bronze for her fourth consecutive medal on the Summer Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 24-year-old from Calgary landed on the podium with 116.4 points, while Slovenia’s Nika Prevc captured gold (126.2) and Japan’s Nozomi Maruyama (117.5) took silver.

“I’m a summer person for sure. I like the sun and have always liked jumping in the summer,” said Strate, who’s also a graphic designer. “The last time I jumped well in the summer, it carried into the whole year so hopefully this is a good omen for me.”

Calgary’s Nicole Maurer, the only other Canadian in the deep field, finished 26th.

Strate, who won a bronze medal in the mixed team ski jumping event at the 2022 Olympics, became the second Canadian ski jumper to medal in two straight events on back-to-back weekends, joining teammate Alex Loutitt.

Strate opened the Olympic campaign two weekends ago with a bronze medal in France. It was her first career summer ski jumping podium. She delivered a golden encore, celebrating her first international victory a day later, before earning another bronze in Poland last weekend.

“In my heart, this is so fun, and I have many positive emotions,” she said. “It feels great for me now, but I know this isn’t when I want to be great. I really hope this can last until the start of the winter and through the season.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2025.