Canada’s Wilkerson, Humana-Paredes golden again at Montreal beach volleyball event

Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes (right) and Brandie Wilkerson won silver in the beach volleyball final at the Summer Olympics, Friday, August 9, 2024 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

MONTREAL — Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes are golden again on home sand.

The Paris Olympics silver medallists defeated Germany’s Svenja Müller and Cinja Tillmann on Sunday to capture the Montreal Elite16 title on the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour.

Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes took the gold-medal match in straight sets (21-15, 22-20) at Parc Jean-Drapeau, two years after winning the first title of their partnership at the same event.

The Toronto duo also got some revenge en route to the final.

Earlier on Sunday, Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes earned a semifinal victory (21-11, 22-20) over Brazil’s Ana Patricia Ramos and Eduarda Santos (Duda) Lisboa in a rematch of last summer’s gold-medal match at the Paris Games.

Müller and Tillmann won in three sets (15-21, 21-18, 15-10) over Latvia’s Tina Graudina and Anastasija Samoilova to book their ticket to the final.

