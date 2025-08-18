Ottawa’s Michael Woods announces retirement from professional cycling

Canada's Michael Woods wins the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.5 kilometres with start in Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat and finish in Puy de Dome, France, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Ottawa’s Michael Woods has announced he is retiring from professional cycling at the end of this season.

Woods, 38, made the announcement on Monday, through his team, Israel-Premier Tech.

“Calling time on a career isn’t a decision that is taken lightly, but for Mike, it’s time. It’s been a privilege to have Mike race in IPT colors over the past five years and we’re going to make the most of his last months as a pro rider and celebrate his career as he so fittingly deserves,” Israel-Premier Tech said on its website.

Woods said he always felt incredibly lucky to race professionally in some of the biggest events in the world, including the Olympics and the Tour de France, but also pointed out the stresses and dangers of the job, and the impact it has had on his family.

“I am now 11 years deep into doing this sport as a profession, and another two as an amateur. The toll it has taken on my health has been significant, and the time I have spent away from my family has been long,” Woods wrote.

Woods came to cycling late in life. As a highly successful, nationally ranked runner, he dreamed of representing Canada on the track. Woods attended Hillcrest High School and the University of Michigan. He won gold in the 1500m at the 2005 Pan American Junior Championships and has set Canadian national junior records in the mile and 3000m. But a series of injuries forced him to retire. He picked up his dad’s bike as a way to cross-train and left off steam.

It would lead to him representing Canada in two Olympic Games, including Tokyo where he finished fifth in the men’s road race, and a monumental stage win at the 2023 Tour de France, becoming just the third Canadian to win a stage in the prestigious race, and the first from Ottawa.

Woods said he is not done with his athletic journey and would have more to say soon.

“As they say, though, all good things must come to an end. I still have big ambitions and plans for the coming years that will involve exploring new arenas in endurance sports (I’ve got some epic plans, so stay tuned for these). But, for the reasons mentioned above, I have made the decision to retire from professional road cycling at the end of this season,” he said.

The 2025 cycling season ends in mid-October.