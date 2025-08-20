‘So thankful’: Canadians preparing to play in 2025 Homeless World Cup in Norway

For the first time in a decade, Canada will be sending a soccer team to the 2025 Homeless World Cup.

The tournament, which runs from Aug. 23 to 30, will be hosted in Oslo, Norway.

It will see eight soccer players from across British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario – and a team of volunteers – head overseas to don maple leaf jerseys.

“There are 48 nations being represented with 63 teams and over 500 players who are all homeless or have experienced homelessness,” head coach Ashley Fraser said. “So, it’s a big, big year for Canada.”

Fraser says her team reflects resilience, community and the power of sport.

They have been practicing with their local street soccer leagues and meeting online with each other to discuss strategy ahead of the opening ceremonies.

“We’ve had a few team calls, and hearing their excitement and their passion is just so amazing,” Fraser told CTV News. “Everyone is so thankful.”

Midfielder May Nakintu echoes the sentiment.

She recently immigrated from Uganda and says she was over the moon to be chosen for the team.

“I even up to now at times have to check myself and ask myself if this is a dream,” she said. “I feel so nice and wholesome. I believe that dreams come true.”

Nakintu and the rest of her teammates all come from the Canadian Street Soccer Association, which has chapters across the country. Its goal is to use sport as a tool for inclusion and empowerment — and to draw attention to housing and poverty issues in Canada.

Social worker Marleen Dorrestijn volunteers with the Calgary league.

“We all come together every Saturday for two hours, and we get to kind of put everything else aside and just play together, laugh together and build that community,” she said. “For folks that have traditionally been excluded in our society and faced hardships, to have a place where they can belong and feel like they’re a part of a team and feel like they’re accomplishing something: I would think we would wish that upon everybody.”

“My favourite part is having friends to talk to, going out there every week,” Nakintu added.

To follow Team Canada’s Homeless World Cup journey — and to watch them play — visit homelessworldcup.org.