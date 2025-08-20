Toronto FC sells Honduran midfielder Deybi Flores to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Najma SC

Toronto FC midfielder Deybi Flores (20) plays during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Nashville SC, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

TORONTO — Toronto FC continued its rebuild Wednesday, selling defensive midfielder Deybi Flores to Al-Najma SC of the Saudi Pro League.

The 29-year-old Honduran international was in the last year of his contract with Toronto, albeit with a club option for 2026. Flores was making US$656,667 this season.

“Everyone at Toronto FC would like to thank Deybi for his commitment and effort since joining us at the beginning of the 2024 season,” Toronto general manager Jason Hernandez said in a statement. “Deybi exemplified the passion, resilience, and determination that resonate with our club and our supporters.

“We recognize that he recently received an important opportunity to join the Saudi Pro League and understand the importance of this move for him and his family. We support Deybi in pursuing this step in his career and wish him the best. Deybi will always have a home here at Toronto FC.”

Flores joins English midfielder Matty Longstaff, traded to Montreal, and wingback Tyrese Spicer, sent to Orlando City, in exiting Toronto (5-13-8).

The hard-nosed Honduran has been one of TFC’s best players this season, adding grit to the midfield. Able to break up opposition attacks and start one for Toronto with an accurate pass, he was also good in the air on set pieces.

But while able to disrupt the opposition, Flores could also get in trouble by with an ill-timed challenge.

Flores and newly acquired designated player Djordje Mihailovic lead the club with two assists apiece this season. It took Mihailovoic just two games to get his, compared to 19 for the Honduran.

Flores, who joined Toronto in January 2024 from Hungary’s Fehérvár FC, made a combined 58 appearances in all competitions.

The native of San Pedro Sula has earned 56 caps for Honduras, making his debut in a friendly against Cuba in December 2015.

Flores, who appeared in 29 of Toronto’s 34 league outings last season, sat out Toronto’s game against visiting Columbus on Saturday with coach Robin Fraser saying later that the Honduran was “dealing with a personal issue.”

Before his two seasons in Hungary, Flores played for Greece’s Panetolikos and the Vancouver Whitecaps after beginning his career with CD Motagua and CD Olimpia.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2025.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press