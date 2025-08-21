Canada’s Leylah Fernandez ousted from Monterey Open

Leylah Fernandez tracks the ball during her round match against Maya Joint of Australia, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez has been eliminated from the Monterey Open after falling 6-2, 3-6, 2-6 to Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old from Laval, Que., took the first set of the round-of-16 matchup, winning 64.3 per cent of her first-serve points.

Sramkova rallied and took all five available break points in the second and third sets to win the two-hour nine-minute match.

Fernandez, who won the Washington Open last month, came in seeded seventh at the hardcourt WTA 500 tournament, where she is a two-time champion.

The Canadian won the Washington Open last month, but followed the performance with back-to-back opening-round exits at the National Bank Open in Montreal and the Cincinnati Open.

In women’s doubles action, Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and her partner Erin Routliffe downed Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova and Irina Khromacheva 6-2, 6-1 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, who’s from New Zealand, converted all five possible break points across the brisk 50-minute match.

They’ll face Sramkova and Czechia’s Linda Noskova in the quarterfinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2025.