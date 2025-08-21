Japan’s Akie Iwai takes lead at CPKC Women’s Open, with large group tied for second

Aphrodite Deng of Canada watches her tee shot on the 11th hole in the first round of the Canadian Women's Open at Mississauga Golf and Country Club in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Japan’s Akie Iwai fired four birdies in her back nine for a total of seven to take a two-stroke lead at the CPKC Women’s Open at 7 under.

Iwai’s back-to-back birdies to finish her round helped her leap over a cluster of players that held the lead for most of the day.

Canadian amateur Aphrodite Deng, Mexico’s Gaby Lopez, and Megan Khang shared the clubhouse lead at 5 under after the morning wave.

World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand and Ireland’s Leona Maguire also had 5-under 66 rounds in the afternoon wave.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., recovered from a frustrating start with three birdies on her final seven holes to finish the day at even par, tied for 38th.

Henderson has the most professional golf wins of any Canadian and won the women’s national championship in 2018.

The 15-year-old Deng was born in Calgary and her family lived in Montreal before moving to New Jersey for her dad’s work. She mostly lives in Orlando now but remains a Canadian citizen and plays for Golf Canada’s junior program.

Khang’s only LPGA Tour win came at the Women’s Open in 2023 when Vancouver’s Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club hosted the national women’s golf championship.

It was Thitikul’s first round of competitive golf since claiming the top spot in the women’s world golf rankings, supplanting American Nelly Korda.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press