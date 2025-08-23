Canadian Chris Johnston still in hunt for second straight Elite Series title

Chris Johnston of Peterborough, Ont., is seen in Clayton, N.Y., in a July 27, 2020 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Bass Anglers Sportsman Society, Seigo Saito

LA CROSSE — It’s been a roller-coaster but Chris Johnston remains in the hunt for a second straight Elite Series overall title.

Johnston, of Peterborough, Ont., moved up 33 spots to stand 22nd after the second round of the season-ending Elite Series event on the Mississippi River. Johnston’s five-fish limit Friday weighed 16 pounds, eight ounces, giving him 29 pounds, nine ounces overall.

Johnston cracked the top-50 and will therefore compete Saturday. More importantly, he moved back atop the overall standings as he looks to become just the fourth competitor to successfully defend that title.

But qualifying for Saturday’s round wasn’t easy. Johnston’s two biggest fish — four and three pounds, respectively — both came in the afternoon.

“That four-pounder was the biggest relief I’ve had in the last month,” Johnston said. “It’s not the biggest fish I’ve caught but, holy smokes, I knew that put me over the hump.

“I get to go fishing one more day and all you can ask for is to have a chance, right? So I’m going to have another chance (Saturday) and hopefully the Mississippi River can be good to me one more day. It’s not easy, I’m getting a lot of grey hairs, I promise you that, out here.”

Johnston became the first Canadian to win the overall crown last year and came into this event tied with American Trey McKinney atop the standings with 690 points. Johnston is looking to become just the fourth competitor to record consecutive titles.

But Johnston fell to second, three points behind American Jay Przekurat after Friday’s opening round. Johnston stood tied for 55th with five fish weighing 13 pounds, one ounce while Przekurat was 10th at 17 pounds, one ounce.

McKinney was 58th with 12 pounds, 15 ounces, and third in the standings. He moved up to 50th (10 fish for 27 pounds) Friday to earn the final spot to compete Saturday.

Johnston currently leads the standings with 773 points, just ahead of Przekurat (749), McKinney (745) and Japan’s Kyoya Fujita (738). All four will be on the water Saturday.

Johnston, who became the first Canadian to win an Elite Series event in ’20, is trying to join Hall of Famers Kevin VanDam, Roland Martin and Guido Hibdon as the only competitors to win consecutive overall titles.

“Words couldn’t even describe what it would mean to me,” Johnston said. “You don’t know if you’re ever going to get a chance at one, let alone have a chance at two.

“I’ll never have this chance again. I’m doing my best to try and get it done but it’s not easy. These guys behind me keep catching them every day so I can’t let off the gas and I’m going to have to catch them (Saturday) if I’m going to have a chance at winning it.”

Joining Johnston on Saturday will be his brother, Cory, and Cooper Gallant, of Bowmanville, Ont. Gallant is the top Canadian in sixth (10 fish, 32 pounds and nine ounces) while Cory Johnston, of Cavan, Ont., is 11th (10 fish, 32 pounds).

Gallant also weighed the day’s biggest fish at five pounds, nine ounces.

The top-10 competitors after Saturday’s round will qualify for Sunday’s final.

Evan Kung of Pickering, Ont., finished 82nd (22 pounds, four ounces) while Jeff Gustafson of Kenora, Ont., was 86th (21 pounds, seven ounces).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2025.