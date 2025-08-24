Fernandez cruises past Marino in all-Canadian matchup to advance at U.S. Open

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a shot to Rebecca Marino, of Canada, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK — Leylah Fernandez cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win over fellow Canadian Rebecca Marino in first-round women’s singles action on Sunday at the U.S. Open.

Fernandez of Laval, Que., had one ace and three double faults but converted on all five of her break-point opportunities.

Marino, from Vancouver, fired two aces and also had three double faults in the one-hour, eight-minute match.

However, she only converted one of her five break-point chances.

The 34-year-old Marino came into Sunday having gone through three qualifying rounds to make it into the main draw.

Fernandez, the 31st seed, will next face the winner between Czechia’s Marie Bouzkova and France’s Elsa Jacquemot.