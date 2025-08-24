Unbeaten Canada pummels Panama 99-49 at AmeriCup

FIBA logo on a team Canada jersey during FIBA AmeriCup qualification play in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, February 23, 2024. Canada has risen two spots in the FIBA men's basketball rankings. FIBA released the new rankings Thursday, with Canada moving up to No. 5.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

MANAGUA — Canada jumped out to a 33-16 first quarter lead and never looked back, whipping Panama 99-49 for its second straight win at the FIBA men’s AmeriCup tournament on Saturday.

Canada improved to 2-0 in Group B and will face Puerto Rico, also 2-0, on Monday in the final game of the four-team, round robin pool.

Puerto Rico defeated winless Venezuela 97-70 in an earlier game Saturday. Panama and Venezuela are both 0-2 in Group B and will play each other Monday.

Nate Darling led Canada against Panama with 22 points. Kyle Wiltjer, Leonard Miller and Mfiondu Kabengele all scored 13 points. Wiltjer also chipped in with nine rebounds, while Charles Bediako had eight boards.

Luis Rodriguez Jr. led Panama with 10 points, while Guillermo Navarro scored nine points. Aaron Gedeon had five rebounds in the loss.

Canada led 54-31 at halftime and took a 74-35 lead into the final quarter.

Canada led in shooting percentage 56 per cent to 33), outrebounded Panama 44-27, had more assists (29-12) and more blocks (6-0).

Canada scored 14 points off turnovers, 11 off of fast breaks, 44 from the paint and the Canadian bench outscored Panama’s bench 54-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press