Blue Jays play the Twins in first of 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (59-71, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (76-55, first in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (12-6, 2.96 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 159 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (4-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays begin a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Toronto has gone 42-21 in home games and 76-55 overall. The Blue Jays have the top team on-base percentage in the majors at .336.

Minnesota is 26-40 in road games and 59-71 overall. The Twins have a 45-21 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .304 batting average, and has 40 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 34 walks and 83 RBIs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 10 for 32 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 44 extra base hits (15 doubles, four triples and 25 home runs). Royce Lewis is 7 for 34 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Twins: 2-8, .214 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Alan Roden: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Vazquez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Simeon Woods Richardson: 15-Day IL (illness), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Festa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

