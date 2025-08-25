Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returns to starting lineup as designated hitter

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a single against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a Major League Baseball game in Toronto on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

TORONTO — Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returned to the starting lineup Monday against the Minnesota Twins after missing about a week with a hamstring injury.

He was slated to bat third as the designated hitter in the opener of the three-game series at Rogers Centre.

“We want to kind of ease him back in a little bit,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

Guerrero, who entered the night game with 21 homers and 69 RBIs on the season, was used as a pinch-hitter in Sunday’s 5-3 loss in Miami.

It was his first appearance since he was hurt in an Aug. 18 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Guerrero suffered the injury as he stretched both legs to make a play at first base. He later left the game due to left hamstring inflammation.

He took regular batting practice and tested the leg with running drills in recent days to prepare for his return.

Guerrero could be back at first base as early as Tuesday, Schneider said, adding they’ll use a day-by-day approach for his return to the field.

Also Monday, Toronto recalled left-hander Justin Bruihl from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons and optioned right-hander Paxton Schultz.

