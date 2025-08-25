Man with same name as Babe Ruth charged with using old baseball players’ names for settlement fraud

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man with the same name as New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth is facing charges alleging that he used the names of hundreds of dead or retired pro baseball players to make phony claims for payouts in class action settlements.

George Herman Ruth is charged with 91 counts in the indictment handed down in U.S. District Court in Greeneville, Tennessee, on Aug. 12, the U.S. attorney’s office announced late last week. The 69-year-old from Morristown is charged with mail fraud, aggravated identity theft, fraudulent use of Social Security numbers, money laundering, making false statements to his probation officer and possessing firearms after having previously been convicted of felonies.

The indictment says Ruth obtained or attempted to obtain more than US$550,000 through the scheme. He sought payouts in lawsuit settlements ranging from contact lens pricing allegations to claims of racial discrimination against a staffing agency, the indictment adds.

Ruth opened more than a dozen P.O. boxes in several Tennessee cities for himself and for sham companies, then submitted hundreds of fraudulent claim forms to class action administrators across the country, according to the indictment. He used the old baseball players’ names or variations of his own name and the Social Security numbers of unwitting victims, prosecutors said.

The indictment doesn’t list the names of the players Ruth claimed to be, but it does describe some of them. For instance, some played for defunct teams such as the Philadelphia Athletics, the St. Louis Browns and the Kansas City Packers.

A public defender representing Ruth declined to comment on the charges.

Ruth had previously pleaded guilty in an Indiana federal court to a scheme to commit Social Security fraud. In 2020, he was sentenced to prison before going on probation from October 2023 until July 2025, court records show.

The Associated Press