Toronto Argonauts add defensive back Shilo Sanders to negotiation list

TORONTO — Shilo Sanders has joined his brother Shedeur on the Toronto Argonauts’ negotiation list.

Shilo Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The CFL announced his addition to the Argos’ negotiation list on the league’s website.

Sanders was ejected Saturday in Tampa Bay’s third pre-season game for punching Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson.

The 25-year-old went undrafted after playing college ball for South Carolina, Jackson State and Colorado.

His younger brother Shedeur is a Cleveland Browns quarterback, who was taken in the fifth around of the NFL draft. The brothers were both coached by their father at Jackson State and Colorado.

Each CFL team carries a negotiation list of up to 45 players who are unsigned or playing in college, the NFL, or another pro league. Teams hold exclusive negotiating rights with those players, who can be added, traded, or removed at any time.

