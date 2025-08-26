Blue Jays to open and close 2026 season at home, host Dodgers in April

A general view of lower bowl seating in the newly-renovated Rogers Centre as the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Colorado Rockies during interleague baseball action in Toronto, Saturday, April 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays will open the 2026 season with a six-game homestand and close it with three games against the Cincinnati Reds, the Major League Baseball team announced Tuesday.

The Blue Jays kick off a season-opening three-game series with the Athletics on March 26, with the Colorado Rockies coming to Toronto for a three-game set on March 30.

It will mark the second straight season that the Jays have opened and closed at home.

The Blue Jays will have their two longest homestands in June — a nine-game stretch from June 5 to 14 and a 10-game run from June 22 to July 1.

Including the Rockies and Reds, the Blue Jays will host eight interleague series in 2026. A marquee matchup comes early, with Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting April 6-8.

The American League East rival New York Yankees will head north for a pair of weekend series — June 12-14 and Aug. 14-16.

For the team’s West Coast fans, Toronto visits the Seattle Mariners for a weekend series July 3-5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2025.