‘If they can see it, they can be it’: How Canadian women’s sport is inspiring girls nationwide

Canada’s Brooke Henderson drives the fairway on the fifth hole during the fourth round of the CPKC Women’s Open at the Mississauga Golf and Country Club in Mississauga, Ont., Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Thomas Skrlj

Canadian women athletes are in the spotlight this summer, delivering historic victories that could shape the future of sport for girls across the country.

Names like Brooke Henderson, Summer McIntosh and Victoria Mboko have gotten a lot of attention and advocates hope their success will help boost participation in women’s sports.

“It’s been quite the summer for women’s sport, and even beyond the golf course, the tennis court and the pool,” said Marijke Vandergrift, director of Brand & Partnership with Canadian Women & Sport. “It is really an exciting time for women and girls in sport.”

On Sunday, Henderson cemented her place as Canada’s most successful golfer of all time. The Smiths Falls, Ont., native captured her second Canadian Women’s Open and snapped a two-year drought. She has the most career wins of any Canadian professional golfer with 14 on the LPGA Tour.

“I’m just super excited that this actually happened,” Henderson said after the win. “It’s like a dream come true again.”

The 27-year-old added that the victory felt bigger than personal success: “I think this was a huge win for Canada and Canadian golf, so I’m really proud.”

Last month, Toronto’s Summer McIntosh did the nation proud by capturing four gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships. And on the pitch, Olivia Smith of Whitby, Ont., made headlines becoming the most expensive player in women’s soccer history. In July, the 20-year-old was transferred from Liverpool to Arsenal for £1 million (C$1.8 million).

Britain England Player Awards Soccer Olivia Smith poses after winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award during the PFA Awards 2025 at Manchester Opera House, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, in Manchester, England. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

All the while, Victoria Mboko stunned fans by winning the Canadian Open in Montreal just weeks ago. The 18-year-old from Burlington, Ont., beat four Grand Slam champions in the process, though she was defeated on Monday during her inaugural appearance at the U.S. Open.

This summer’s individual triumphs come as professional women’s sports continue to grow in Canada. The Northern Super League, a new pro women’s soccer league, launched its first season this spring.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League is getting ready for its third season this fall and the WNBA is set to expand to Canada with the Toronto Tempo.

“It feels like women’s sport is really thriving in Canada,” Vandergrift says.

Tempo A ball is displayed with the name of the new general manager of the WNBA Toronto Tempo team during an event announcing Wright Rogers as the general manager of the WNBA Toronto Tempo team in Toronto, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Still, advocates say there is much more work that needs to be done. Research shows half of girls are not playing sports by adolescence. Groups like Canadian Women & Sport would like to see more investment in women’s sport at the pro level down to the grassroots and say the visibility of female athletes is critical to growing participation among girls.

“You can’t help but reflect on how the young, up-and-coming talent has been inspired by Brooke’s accomplishments,” said Claire Welsh, tournament director of the CPKC Women’s Open. “How wonderful it is that we have such an incredible ambassador, not just for golf, but for women’s sport in Canada.”

Vandergrift agrees. “Brooke, Victoria, and Summer’s achievements are really paving a path forward for women and girls to become all they can through sport and beyond,” she said.

The hope is that the momentum continues.

“If they can see it, they can be it,” Vandergrift added. “And they can be the next Brooke, Victoria or Summer.”

With files from The Canadian Press