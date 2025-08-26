Receiver Makai Polks returns to the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts' Makai Polk (15) runs the ball as Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Terrell Bonds (24) misses the tackle and Nick Taylor (12) chases during first half CFL football action at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Receiver Makai Polk has returned to the Toronto Argonauts.

Polk re-signed with the CFL club Tuesday after being waived by the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons last month.

The six-foot-three, 197-pound Polk had a stellar rookie season with Toronto in 2024. He led the Argos in catches (61), receiving yards (1,024) and touchdown receptions (5), earning the team’s nomination for the CFL’s top rookie award and a spot as an East Division all-star.

In the playoffs and Grey Cup, Polk had 14 catches for 272 yards and one touchdown.

Polk had 105 catches for 1,048 yards and nine TDs at Mississippi State University in 2021. He began his college career at the University of California, Berkeley (2019-20).

