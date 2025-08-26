Toronto Argonauts receiver Herslow has four TD catches in last three contests

Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Jake Herslow (87) sprints past the B.C. Lions' defence during first half CFL action in Toronto, on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

TORONTO — The time spent together when neither was a starter is paying off for Nick Arbuckle and Jake Herslow.

Arbuckle has thrown four TD passes to Herslow in the Toronto Argonauts’ last three games. On Saturday, Arbuckle found Herslow seven times for 149 yards and two touchdowns -- one on a 70-yard reception -- in their 52-34 home win over the B.C. Lions.

But that chemistry was developed last season when Arbuckle served as Chad Kelly’s backup and Herslow was on Toronto’s practice roster.

“When you’re the backup quarterback, you don’t get many reps,” Arbuckle said. “So after practice, you stay and try to throw to whoever wants to run, and Jake was always that guy who wanted to run.

“So I got countless reps throwing with him more than anyone else last year, and obviously that’s paying off big here. I trust how he runs routes, his body language and things like that because I’ve probably thrown to him as much, if not more, than anyone else.”

The six-foot, 185-pound Herslow played just one game last year, registering two catches for 55 yards and a TD -- a 29-yard toss also from Arbuckle. This season, he has 19 receptions for 316 yards and four TDs in six contests.

“Taking all the scout team reps (last year) and staying after practice for hours just throwing, me and him,” Herslow said. “Timing-wise, we have that down and he’s very comfortable throwing me the ball.

“We communicate very well and we’re just very comfortable with each other.”

Herslow started at slotback last week when Damonte Coxie (head) -- Toronto’s leading receiver -- couldn’t play. Veteran slotback DaVaris Daniels shifted to Coxie’s spot, creating an opportunity for Herslow, who has impressed head coach Ryan Dinwiddie with all facets of his game.

“He has a big catch radius -- no one gives him credit for that,” Dinwiddie said. “But he’s done a great job of blocking for us.

“Jake is willing. He’s not as big in stature but he plays physical football.”

Herslow, 27, spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in ’23 after signing with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

“I love coach Ryan Dinwiddie, I’d die for that guy,” Herslow said. “Going out there blocking and doing whatever he asks me to do.

“Just continue to earn his trust and prove to him on the field I can be the player I am.”

Herslow, of Virginia Beach, Va., finished his collegiate career at Houston in 2021, registering 35 catches for 480 yards and five touchdowns. He spent four seasons at Old Dominion University (2016-2019), recording 11 receptions for 109 yards while adding 15 special-teams tackles in 30 games despite arriving as a walk-on.

“That (perseverance) has epitomized my career,” he said. “Not everyone is going to believe in you or give you every opportunity in the world like they would to some people.

“You’ve just got to go back to that mindset of focusing on one play at a time and doing everything you can where your feet are, one play at a time. I’m a baller and that’s my mindset because I put the work in when no one is looking … so I’m confident in what I can do.”

Toronto (3-8) is tied for third in the East Division with Ottawa (3-8), both being four points behind second-place Montreal (5-6). However, with just four points separating the third-, fourth- and fifth-place West Division squads, it looks like only the top-two finishers in the East will earn playoff spots due to the crossover.

On Monday, Toronto visits first-place Hamilton (6-4) in the annual Labour Day showdown. The Tiger-Cats won the first regular-season meeting 51-38 at BMO Field on July 4 and would take the season series with another victory.

However, the two teams will meet a third time Oct. 4 and two victories would give Toronto the season series and allow it to make up ground on the division leader.

However, winning in Hamilton is no easy feat. Not only is it a very hostile environment for Toronto, but the Ticats have been victorious in eight of the last 10 Labour Day showdowns.

Herslow remains undeterred.

“It (the B.C. win) gives us confidence,” he said. “We know what we are in this locker room.

“Some of the games haven’t gone our way, and our record doesn’t reflect the type of team we are. We’re going to stay extremely confident and just focus on one play at a time, one day at a time, and we’re going to get a win.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2025.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press