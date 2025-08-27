Emma Raducanu backs Carlos Alcaraz’s bold new buzz cut at US Open

Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, reacts after scoring a point against Ena Shibahara, of Japan, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK - Briton Emma Raducanu gave Carlos Alcaraz’s hairstyle her seal of approval at the U.S. Open on Wednesday after the Spaniard divided opinion with his dramatic new buzz cut earlier in the week.

Alcaraz’s close-cropped style was the talk of Flushing Meadows on Monday when the second seed outclassed Reilly Opelka in his opener, with fellow tennis players and fans online all weighing in.

US Open Tennis Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts against Reilly Opelka, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Raducanu, whose decision to team up with Alcaraz in the U.S. Open’s revamped mixed doubles tournament sparked romance rumors between the pair last month, said that the 22-year-old former champion owned his new look.

“I think he pulls it off. If you own a haircut like that, then it can work,” Raducanu told reporters after reaching the third round with a 6-2 6-1 win over Janice Tjen.

“I think, you know, mixed field, but whatever he does it’s not going to affect what he does on the court. I’m just happy to see him having fun with whatever.”

Alcaraz said following his first-round victory that the new haircut was the result of his brother mishandling the clippers when he wanted a trim before the tournament.

