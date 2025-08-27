McDavid taking his time with contract extension, says he has ‘every intention to win in Edmonton’

Team Canada hockey players, left to right, Sam Reinhart, Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby speak to the media at Hockey Canada’s National Teams orientation camp in Calgary, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Connor McDavid sounds like a man who wants to continue to be an Edmonton Oiler.

The Oilers captain has a year remaining on his contract with the NHL club and the burning question with training camp less than a month away is whether he’ll sign an extension.

McDavid says he wants to win as an Oiler, but also wants to take his time.

He made those comments in Calgary while attending a Hockey Canada Olympic and Paralympic orientation camp.

McDavid was among the first six players named to the Canadian men’s roster for the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

The three-time Hart Trophy winner as the NHL’s MVP enters the final season of an eight-year, US$100-million contract that he signed in 2017.

The 28-year-old would be eligible for unrestricted free agency next summer.

“I said at the end of June I had every intention just to take my time with it and I still feel the same way. Take my time and go through everything,” McDavid said Wednesday.

“I have every intention to win in Edmonton. That’s my only focus maybe next to winning a gold medal with Canada.

“Taking my time, going through it with my family, my agent, everybody involved. Going through it slowly.”

McDavid didn’t rule out starting Oilers training camp in September without an extension.

“All options are on the table really. I don’t have a preference either way,” he said.

“I want the group to be as focused and dialled in and ready to roll come Day 1 as possible. We don’t need any distractions.”

The Oilers have reached the Stanley Cup final in back-to-back years. They lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games in 2024 and six games this year.

McDavid totalled 26 goals and 74 assists in 67 games, and seven goals and 26 assists in 22 playoff games this past season.

He scored the overtime winner for Canada in a 3-2 victory over the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off final in February.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press