Toronto Argonauts sign QB Max Duggan, DL Joe Wallace and OL Dre Doiron

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed quarterback Max Duggan, defensive lineman Joe Wallace and offensive lineman Dre Doiron on Wednesday.

Duggan and Wallace are Americans while Doiron is Canadian.

The six-foot-one, 207-pound Duggan started five-of-eight games this year with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League. He completed 63-of-110 passes (57.3 per cent) for 696 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 300 yards and five touchdowns.

Duggan was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2022 behind USC’s Caleb Williams after leading the TCU Horned Frogs to college football’s national championship game, where they lost 65-7 loss to Georgia. He was selected in the seventh round, No. 239 overall, in the NFL draft by the Los Angeles Chargers before being released Aug. 19, 2024.

Wallace joins the Argos after playing 24 games with the DC Defenders (XFL/UFL) the last three seasons. He had 65 tackles, seven sacks, and an interception and was named a UFL all-star in 2025.

The six-foot-four, 303-pound Doiron, of London, Ont., was released a week ago by the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Doiron was originally selected in the fifth round, No. 41 overall, of this year’s CFL draft by the B.C. Lions and attended their training camp.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.