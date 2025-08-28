Barger keys three-run eighth inning as Blue Jays come back for 9-8 win over Twins

Toronto Blue Jays' Addison Barger ducks away from an ice bucket thrown by teammates after defeating the Minnesota Twins in MLB baseball action in Toronto on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Addison Barger hit a two-run double in Toronto’s three-run eighth inning as the Blue Jays came back for a 9-8 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Barger drove a ball into the right-centre field gap to score Alejandro Kirk with the tying run and George Springer with the go-ahead run.

Seranthony Dominguez (3-4) got two outs in the eighth inning for the win and closer Jeff Hoffman worked the ninth for his 29th save as Toronto took the rubber game of the three-game series.

Each team hit four home runs. All eight blasts were solo shots.

Davis Schneider, with a pair, Andres Gimenez and Ty France, who hit a pinch-hit homer to start the rally in the eighth, went deep for Toronto (78-56).

Byron Buxton, with two, Luke Keaschall and Brooks Lee went deep for the Twins (60-73).

Toronto starter Eric Lauer allowed six earned runs and 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings. He had four strikeouts.

Minnesota starter Simeon Woods Richardson gave up five earned runs and five hits over 3 2/3 frames. He walked a pair and fanned two.

Michael Tonkin (2-1) blew the save and took the loss.

Toronto maintained its four-game lead on Boston in the American League East Division standings. The Red Sox edged Baltimore 3-2.

KEY MOMENT

Blue Jays centre-fielder Daulton Varsho put a charge into the sellout crowd of 42,361 with his catch against the wall in the second inning. He made another brilliant catch in virtually the same spot in the third.

KEY STAT

Toronto owns the best home record in the AL at 44-22.

UP NEXT

The Blue Jays will continue their six-game homestand Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Shane Bieber (1-0, 1.50 earned-run average) has been tabbed to start for Toronto.

The Twins will return home for a seven-game homestand starting Friday against the San Diego Padres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press