Canada sends four defending champions to world athletics championships in Tokyo

Camryn Rogers throws in the Senior Women's Hammer Throw during the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Ottawa, on Thursday, July 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Canada will send four defending champions to the world athletics championships for the first time in the competition’s history.

Hammer throwers Ethan Katzberg and Camryn Rogers, 800-metre runner Marco Arop and decathlete Pierce LePage are part of the 59-athlete Canadian team named by Athletics Canada on Thursday for next month’s championships in Tokyo.

Katzberg, from Nanaimo, B.C., and Rogers, from Richmond, B.C., are also the reigning Olympic champions in their events.

Edmonton’s Arop won silver in the 800 at the 2024 Paris Games, while LePage, from Whitby, Ont., was unable to compete in Paris due to a herniated disc.

Canada’s squad also includes the Olympic-champion 4x100 sprint relay team of Andre De Grasse on Markham, Ont., Toronto’s Aaron Brown, Toronto’s Brendon Rodney and Jerome Blake of Kelowna, B.C., as well as 2021 Olympic champion decathlete and 2023 world silver medallist Damian Warner of London, Ont., 2021 Olympic 5,000-metre silver medallist Mo Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., and 2023 world championships women’s shot put runner-up Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn, N.S.

The world championships run from Sept. 13-21.

“The athletes at the level where they’re winning medals and trying to defend from the Worlds or the Olympics before — it’s a tall order," Athletics Canada’s Olympic head coach Glenroy Gilbert said in a statement. “But it’s one that I think our athletes are more than prepared for and the more than capable of doing.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2025.

