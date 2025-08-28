‘Canadian sport has lost its way’: Report recommends change to Canadian sport system

Justice Lise Maisonneuve, who leads the Future of Sport in Canada Commission, participates in a news conference with Minister of Sport and Physical Activity Carla Qualtrough, second from left, and special advisers Noni Classen, left, and Dr. Andrew Pipe, at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — A new national report on how abuse and maltreatment are handled in sport says “Canadian sport has lost its way” and the federal government needs to act to better protect athletes across the country.

The Future of Sport in Canada Commission released its preliminary report Thursday, saying it heard that there are “deeply ingrained” issues across the country, from a culture of silence that has led to abuse and maltreatment to underfunding and a lack of diversity.

The report set out 71 recommendations for change, including that Ottawa create an independent body tasked with the oversight, administration, co-ordination and strategic leadership of sport and physical activity across the country.

The report also says the federal government should develop a new funding model for national sporting organizations, create a national safe sport education program, and a national safe sport body to administer all safe sport legislation across the country.

The commission was created by the federal government in 2023 after athletes spoke out about systemic abuse and is led by commissioner Lise Maisonneuve, the former chief justice of the Ontario Court of Justice.

It is releasing its first report after hearing from Canadians through consultations in a dozen cities, as well as receiving more than 1,000 written submissions and survey responses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2025.