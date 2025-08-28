Less pork, more veggies keeps Willie Jefferson a dominant defensive force in the CFL

BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) gets wrapped up by Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Willie Jefferson (5) during first half CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

WINNIPEG — Willie Jefferson is sipping from the fountain of youth these days.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive lineman is still competing at a high level in his 11th CFL season — and moving up in the league’s record book.

Jefferson credits changes to his diet over the years as one of three reasons why he’s able to stay dominant.

“That’s a testament to my wife, (Holly),” he said after a practice this week. “I’m starting to eat more vegetables. I’m starting to drink more water, drink less pop, eat less red meat, less pork.

“I used to be really big on pork chops, but my wife and I cut back on that. I try to cut back on sweets. I still love my candies, all my fans that bring me my Skittles.”

The 34-year-old from Beaumont, Texas, continues to enjoy his “cheat” meal — a Baconator and strawberry lemonade from Wendy’s the day after a game — but moderation is key.

In his sixth season with the Blue Bombers (6-4), he’s looking forward to Sunday’s 60th annual Labour Day Classic in Regina against the league-leading Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-2).

“I do get excited because it’s Labour Day and all the commotion going around and the rivalry,” he said. “And then I used to play for that team. Had a fun time playing for that team.”

Jefferson entered the CFL in 2014 with Edmonton, but left after two seasons to join the Roughriders. After signing with Winnipeg in 2019, he helped the franchise end its 28-season Grey Cup drought while earning the league’s most outstanding defensive player award.

In 2022, he became the first player in CFL history to record 50 career sacks and pass knockdowns. His goal is to make it 100 in each category.

He’s up to 76 career sacks and 88 pass knockdowns. Those knockdowns put him in third place all-time, behind defensive backs Eddie Davis (111) and Adrion Smith (90).

According to Steve Daniel, the CFL’s associate vice-president of football analytics, there is no other defensive lineman in the list’s top 30. He said the next-highest player who is not a full-time or hybrid defensive back is linebacker Chip Cox, who is in 15th place with 59 career pass knockdowns.

Jefferson leads the league with 11 knockdowns this season, including a career-best four in an Aug. 1 victory over the Toronto Argonauts that’s one off tying the league’s one-game record. His highest season total is 16 in 2019, tying him for third place all-time. It’s one behind Jamar Wall and two back of co-leaders Malcolm Frank and Smith (18 each).

At six-foot-seven, 244 pounds, Jefferson is still agile and uses his wingspan to his advantage. It’s been measured up to seven feet one inch, he said.

He has a new bookend on the defensive line this season in James Vaughters, a former Calgary Stampeder who also played with two NFL clubs.

“He’s somebody who always flashes on the tape. He’s a game-changer,” Vaughters said of Jefferson. “You kind of sense his charisma and his leadership from outside of the team. Now it’s more of a confirmation.”

Jefferson said changes to his training and film study are two other reasons for his skill and longevity.

Training inside during the winter months is different after his family moved year-round to Winnipeg from Texas in 2022, but the father of two young daughters joins teammates such as locals Brady Oliveira and Nic Demski to stick to a consistent routine.

Jefferson has also honed his film study and shares his insight with teammates.

“I’ve come up through this league, seen a lot of great quarterbacks, seen a lot of great offences, had a lot of amazing teammates that showed me every year how I could get better,” he said.

The six-time CFL all-star has always watched how other defensive linemen play their position. He’s also deepened his study of opposing offences to pick up nuances that could provide an edge.

It’s recognizing how offensive linemen line up on the ball if it’s a pass or run, and how quarterbacks get into their drops and look before they throw the ball, Jefferson said.

“It’s a lot, but you get used to it,” he said of film time. “You write notes and then you put these things into your notebook, into your mind. Like drill them into your mind for that week coming up.”

Jefferson’s wisdom is soaked up by younger teammates such as defensive tackle Cam Lawson from Caledon, Ont.

“He’s been great for a long time and that always motivates me to get better and play better for him and for our team,” Lawson, 26, said.

As for how long Jefferson will don a helmet, it’s a question that’s asked after every recent season.

“My answer, like me jokingly answering to my friends and to my family and to my teammates, is just when they stop paying me, right?” Jefferson said with a grin.

But in all seriousness, the answer has to do with performance.

“I’ll keep playing until I feel like I can’t contribute at a high level.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2025.

Judy Owen, The Canadian Press