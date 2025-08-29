Tani Oluwaseyi joins fellow Canadian attacker Tajon Buchanan at Spain’s Villarreal

Minnesota United forward Tani Oluwaseyi (14) controls the ball as CF Montreal midfielder Ousman Jabang, left, defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match in St. Paul, Minn., Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

VILLARREAL — Forward Tani Oluwaseyi has joined fellow Canadian international Tajon Buchanan at Spain’s Villarreal CF.

Oluwaseyi’s transfer from Minnesota United was confirmed Friday with the 25-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., signing a five-year contract with the team known as the Yellow Submarine for its distinctive yellow kit.

The Nigerian-born Oluwaseyi, who moved to Canada when he was 10, has won 15 caps for Canada with two goals. He joins Buchanan and Mallorca’s Cyle Larin as Canadian attackers in La Liga.

Minnesota selected Oluwaseyi in the first round (17th overall) of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of St. John’s.

He went on to appear in 62 matches, including 34 starts, for the Loons across all competitions with 20 goals and 14 assists.

In a statement, Oluwaseyi said he was grateful for his time in Minnesota.

“From a 21-year-old kid in a new city with all the aspirations, to a 25-year-old man leaving now, the support has always been immense,” he said. “This team and this city will always hold a special place in my heart, and I can’t thank you enough for making me feel at home. I’ll always be a Loon for life.”

Buchanan, meanwhile, made his loan move to Villarreal permanent last month, also signing a five-year deal. On Sunday, the 26-year-old from Brampton, Ont., became the first Canadian to score three goals in a single game in Spain’s top flight in a 5-0 win over Girona.

Buchanan joined Villarreal on Feb. 1 from Italy’s Inter Milan on a season-long loan with an option to make the move permanent. The Canadian winger transferred to Inter in January 2024 from Belgium’s Club Brugge.

Villarreal finished fifth in the La Liga last season at 20-8-10, earning a spot in the group phase of the Champions League. It has won both of its league games to date this season.

Oluwaseyi scored eight goals and added six assists in 25 MLS appearances last season. He led Minnesota with 10 goals and eight assists this year.

“This is a historic transfer for our club — one that firmly places us on the global stage," said Khaled El-Ahmad, Minnesota’s chief soccer officer and sporting director. “It shows that when players come to MNUFC, commit themselves, and perform, they will have the opportunity to move on to the biggest stages in world football.”

Oluwaseyi made his MLS debut off the bench at FC Dallas on Feb. 25, 2023 as a substitute. That April, he was loaned to San Antonio FC of the USL Championship for the rest of the year, scoring 17 goals and adding seven assists.

Oluwaseyi, who won his first cap for Canada as a substitute against France in June 2024, is part of Jesse Marsch’s squad for September friendlies against Romania and Wales.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2025