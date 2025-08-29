TFC, CF Montreal face off knowing both could be eliminated from playoff contention

Toronto FC's Theo Corbeanu (7) breaks away from CF Montreal's Dawid Bugaj (27) during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, May 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

TORONTO — Toronto FC and CF Montreal face off Saturday knowing both could be mathematically eliminated from MLS playoff contention by end of day.

The two rivals stand 12th and 13th in the Eastern Conference with Toronto (5-13-9) one point ahead of Montreal (5-15-8).

The ninth-place New York Red Bulls currently occupy the last playoff spot in the East, 15 points above TFC.

Montreal will be eliminated with a loss or draw at BMO Field or a Red Bulls win over visiting Columbus. A Montreal win coupled with a Red Bulls victory would end TFC’s playoff hopes.

So wins by the Red Bulls and Montreal would leave both Canadians teams on the post-season sidelines.

TFC has not made the playoffs since 2020. Montreal reached the post-season last year for the first time since 2022 but lost a penalty shootout to Atlanta United in a wild-card game

While both teams have stopped their slide of late, the damage was already done.

Montreal, under interim coach Marco Donadel, is coming off a 3-2 win over visiting Austin FC and is unbeaten in its last four league outings (2-0-2). Toronto has recorded three straight draws in its August fixtures to date, at Philadelphia and Atlanta and at home to Columbus.

“They’re finding form in a similar fashion as us,” said Toronto coach Robin Fraser. “Things seem to be coming together for them and they’re going to be a very difficult team (to face).”

Both sides are looking to the future, thanks to a mediocre past.

Montreal dug itself a deep hole with an 0-8-3 start to the season that was not helped by playing the first seven games on the road. Laurent Courtois, axed with the team at 0-4-1, was the first coach fired this season.

Toronto’s recent progress has also come too late.

After opening the season with a 2-2 draw at D.C. United on Feb. 22, Toronto went 0-4-1 in March, 1-1-2 in April, 2-5-0 in May, 1-0-1 in June and 1-3-1 in July.

Visiting Toronto thumped Montreal 6-1 when they met May 17 in one of TFC’s few highlights this season.

‘There’s not really much to say. We know what happened last time," said Montreal defender Dante Sealy. “So we’re very focused and we need to handle business this time.”

Both teams have made changes in the interim.

Since June, Montreal has sold or traded defenders Joel Waterman and George Campbell, midfielders Nathan Saliba and Caden Clark and Dominic Iankov and forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint. Coming in the door were goalkeeper Thomas Gillier, defender Efraín Morales and Bode Hidalgo and midfielders Matty Longstaff and Iván Jaime.

Montreal acquired Longstaff in an Aug 13 trade with Toronto, sending Vilsaint and up to US$275,000 in general allocation money the other way.

Toronto bought out Italian stars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi and traded or sold wingback Tyrese Spicer and midfielder Deybi Flores. TFC signed U.S. international attacker Djordje Mihailovic as a designated player and brought in Ecuador international midfielder Jose Cifuentes on loan from Glasgow Rangers.

The teams have ties other than a mutual dislike as rivals

Montreal’s Prince Owusu, Luca Petrasso and Longstaff all played for Toronto while Vilsaint and Mihailovic spent time in Montreal colours.

And Longstaff has been sharing his knowledge, it seems.

“He’s given us some set pieces to look out for,” Sealy said with a grin. “That’s something that can help us.”

Fraser isn’t concerned.

“I don’t think that gives anyone an advantage,” he said.

Mihailovic, who spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with Montreal, has fond memories of the rivalry with Toronto.

“I don’t know if I should say this but I had really good moments in that rivalry for Montreal. I won my first trophy against Toronto in the Canadian (Championship). They made me know what it means to play in this rivalry. Now I understand what it means to be on the Toronto side,” he said. “Despite the standings … this game means everything to the club, to the fans.

“And right now I represent Toronto.”

Cifuentes and Jaime could both debut with their news clubs Saturday,

Donadel says Jaime, who has arrived on loan from Portugal’s FC Porto with an option to buy, is available although not yet ready to play 90 minutes.

“He’s a great player,” Sealy said of the Spanish attacking midfielder. “A lot of technical ability … I know he’ll help this team a lot. So I can’t wait to link up with him.”

Fraser says Cifuentes, whom he describes as a “very very good all-around midfielder,” is also available.

Toronto forward Deandre Kerr could make his 100th appearance for the club across all competitions.

Montreal is missing the injured Fabian Herbers, Jalen Neal, Sam Piette and Giacomo Vrioni. Toronto is without long-term casualties Nicksoen Gomis, Henry Wingo and Zane Monlouis while fellow defender Sigurd Rosted is questionable with a lower-body injury after going down in training Friday.

Toronto holds a 17-15-4 edge in the regular-season series and has won the last three meetings, outscoring Montreal 12-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2025

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press