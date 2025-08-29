Toronto Blue Jays host the Milwaukee Brewers to start 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Milwaukee Brewers (83-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (78-56, first in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (15-5, 2.68 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 160 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Shane Bieber (1-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.33 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays begin a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Toronto is 78-56 overall and 44-22 in home games. The Blue Jays have gone 58-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has a 38-28 record in road games and an 83-52 record overall. The Brewers have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .258.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 30 doubles and 21 home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 18 for 39 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 16 home runs, 75 walks and 66 RBIs while hitting .260 for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 14 for 39 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Brewers: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

