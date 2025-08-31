Blue Jays claim infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa off waivers from Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed infielder infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Yimi Garcia has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The waiver pickup serves as a return for the 30-year-old Kiner-Falefa.

He played 83 games for the Jays in 2024 before being sent to Pittsburgh at last year’s trade deadline.

He hit .264 with one home run, 35 runs batted in and 15 stolen bases in 119 games for the Pirates this season.

By making the waiver claim before Sept. 1, Kiner-Falefa is eligible to play for the Blue Jays in the post-season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2025.